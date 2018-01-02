The Gaussian Distribution & Z-Table

So the Gaussian distribution curve gives us the probability of a percentage of a population falling within certain parameters. When we're given a Z score now to find the scores we use Z tables Now remember on the previous page that Z equals the value that we're looking at minus are mean or population mean divided by our standard deviation. Now in this image we have a Z score here Here, let's say that that Z score equals negative 1.65. Remember all the numbers to the left of zero will be negative. All the numbers to the right will be positive. Using the Z score table here we have negative 33.4 which is around here all the way to zero. So this Z table looks at the negative values for Z. Here we have a score of negative 1.65, realize here that when it comes to the Z scores here we're looking at the first two digits and then here these numbers helped to give us our third digit. Okay, So we have negative 1.65. So negative 1.6 is here And then we just have to pop find .05 which is right here and then we see where they meet. So both of them meet right here. So that's gonna give us our p value which is our probability for the percentage of the population that's gonna fit within those parameters. So here p equals .0495. So what does that mean? That's the decimal form? So we'd multiply it by 100. So that would be 4.95%. So what that's telling us here is that if we were to shade in this portion here, It means that 4.95% would fall within those parameters. From negative 3.4 up to negative 1.6 here. It's not drawn to scale Because it looks like that percentage is bigger than 4.95%. But again, I just chose an arbitrary number. I just chose negative 1.65. Just to show how we'd use the Z table in order to figure out what our probability would be. Remember. This first portion looks at the negative aspect of the Gaussian distribution curve, click on the next video and see what we would do when we're looking at Z scores that are to the right of my population mean of zero. We employ the same method, but let's just see what would happen in those cases.

Hide transcripts