Alright, so taking a closer look at a Gaussian distribution curve, we're gonna say normally each distributed variable has its own mean and standard deviation, we're gonna say the standard normal distribution, which we're gonna use, simplifies this by setting the mean. So remember that's the direct center of my Gaussian distribution curve at zero, and then standard deviations will be in units of one. Okay, so here, if we're taking a look, remember this right here represents my mean, my population mean, which is mu and then the distance away from it represents my population standard deviations. So here you can either be minus one from it or minus two or minus three from it, or it can be plus one plus two or plus three away from the center of the Gaussian distribution curve, which is our population mean? Now here we can also say that these standard deviations also have connected to them a Z score. So here are Z scores. Line up with each one of these population standard deviations. Now we have some formulas that are associated with this type of of simplified Gaussian distribution curve. We have our standard normal distribution formula, um which is why equals E to the negative Z two divided by two, divided by two, um square root of two pi And we're gonna stay here, Z is just your Z score. How would we figure out the Z score? Well here our Z score, which is also called are obsessed, is value the value you're looking at minus the mean, divided by the standard deviation later on, we'll see how to use and employ this formula, in order to relate it to any type of Gaussian distribution curve. Now, when it comes to this Gaussian distribution curve and we're gonna need room to write this. Guys, we're gonna say that a certain percentage of a population will fall within a given percentage within this Gaussian distribution. So if we take a look here, we're gonna say blank amount of data falls between minus one to plus one area. So what I'm talking about here is that in this Gaussian distribution curve, if we're taking the whole thing into consideration, it represents 100% of a given population Here, I'm talking about plus one two plus one. So we're talking about just this portion of the Gaussian distribution curve So the percentage of the population that would fall within that segment of a Gaussian distribution curve is on average 68%. Here, we'd say that Each section from 0 to plus one, it represents 34.13 And 02 -1 equals 34.13%. So that's all we say about an average of 68%. Then if we take into consideration Everything from -2 to plus two. So, as you can see, we're including more and more of the population, This would include approximately 95% of the population From +12 plus two. This, on average is around 13.59%. This is also 13.59%,, then we'd say here if we take into consideration um plus minus three to plus three area. So this portion here? Mhm. That on average represents about 99.7% of the total population. The small segments here are 2.28% or so. So basically from negative to positive three represents almost the entire population. Now I'm throwing these numbers out. So let's think of an example, let's say we're talking about average I. Q. And let's say say that the average I. Q. Represents 101 100 points on the I. Q. Test. So that 100 will represent my mean or average. And let's say that it had a standard deviation. Popular population deviation of 15, what would that mean? Well that standard deviation would tell me um to the left and to the right what to do? All right, so 100 is my mean, the standard deviation is 15. So that means that each one of these points is a standard deviation of 15. So here for plus one would be 1 15 because I added 15 And then I would add another 15. So that's 1:30 and then for plus three add another 15. So that would be 1 45 In the opposite way i subtract. So 100 -15 is 85 for -2 weeks. subtract another 15, so that's 70 And we subtract another uh 15. So that's gonna give me 55. So what are these numbers telling me? Well if we're using this convention right here that we just talked about. So 60% of the data falls between minus one to plus one area. That would mean that. So minus one to plus one. That would mean that 68% of the population has an I. Q. between 85 to 1 15 95% falls within the -2 to plus two area. So -2 two plus two. Would mean that 95% of population has an I. Q. Between 70 to 1 30. Then finally 97% would fall between 97.99.7% will fall between -3 and plus three. So -3 plus three. So that would mean that 99.7% of the population has an I. Q. Between 55 1 45. That's how we use the Gaussian distribution to basically give up probabilities. So these are just probabilities. 60% of the population has a probability of having an I. Q. Between 85 1 15. Um Now notice here that this this is not 100%. That's because of course some people lie outside these probabilities. They are extremely rare individuals in terms of this example. So they will have IQ's that are incredibly low, much lower than 55 or have IQ's off the scale above 1 45. Good example. Einstein, Einstein Is rumoured to have a recorded i. q. of over 160, Meaning he is off scale. He represents that .3%. That doesn't fall between the Gaussian distribution because his I. Q. is so great. It goes beyond the parameters of these equations and the Gaussian distribution. As we move more and more into probability and statistics, we'll take a closer look at further Gaussian distribution um examples and look how to use it in answering any type of question we come across so hopefully you guys are able to follow along and continue onward as we continue to look at Gaussian distributions, statistics and some of the applications that you can use to solve any type of question.

