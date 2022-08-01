Polyprotic Acid Calculations 1

So here it states determine the ph of .150 Mueller citric acid. Here, we're dealing with the fully propagated form of citric acid, it has all three of its acidic hydrogen. We know it has three acidic hydrogen because it possesses three K values. Now because we're dealing with its first acidic form, that means we're gonna deal with K. One. The acid itself will react with water because it is the acid. That means that water will be the base, so it will donate an H. Plus to the water becoming a church to C. Six H 507 negative water gains that H plus to become a +30 plus. So we know we have initial change equilibrium. Remember we ignore solids and liquids. So the initial concentration is .150 moller these products initially haven't formed yet, so there's zero, we lose reactant in order to make product. So we bring down everything. Now at this point we'd say that our K one equals products overreact ints. So X squared divided by 0.150 minus X. We can do our 5% approximation method to see if we can ignore that minus X and therefore ignore the quadratic formula. So we do initial concentration divided by the constant that we're using, which in this case is K. One, as long as the ratio is greater than 500. We can ignore the minus X. Now if we took that initial concentration and divided by R. K value, we would get approximately 202.7, which is not greater than 500. So we have to keep the minus X. Here in our expression and do the quadratic formula since you're gonna need room guys let me take myself out of the image. Alright so we're gonna plug in our K. One which is 7.4 times 10 to the negative four X squared over 0.150 minus X. So we're going to multiply both sides by .150 -1. So this gets distributed distributed So we'll have 1.11 times 10 to the negative four -7.4 times 10 to the -4 x equals x squared. Because this X. Here has the largest power it's the lead term. So everything has to be moved over to its side. So add 7.4 times 10 to -4 X. to both sides. Subtract 1.11 times 10 to the negative four from both sides. So X squared plus 7.4 times 10 to the negative four X minus 1.11 times 10 to the negative four. So this is my a my B. And my C. Remember your quadratic formula is negative B plus or minus B squared minus four A. C over two. A. So let's input those values that we know. So negative 7.4 times 10 to the negative four plus or minus 7.4 times 10 to the negative four squared -4 times one times negative 1.11 times 10 to the -4 Divided by two times 1. Remember it's plus or minus. So we're gonna get two values. So actual equal negative 7.4 times 10 to the negative four Plus. So when I take the square root of everything within their it gives me .0-1084. Or x equals negative divided by two. Or it equals negative 7.4 times 10 to the negative four minus 40.0 to 1084 divided by two. So my X. Will equal .010172 Molar or negative .010 912. Now remember this? These X values that we find represent these X values here in our ice chart. And remember at equilibrium you cannot have a negative concentration. It's not possible. It's like having negative time. So we cannot use this X. This is the X. That we would use That X. is equal to H.. Plus. So ph remember is negative log of H. 30. Plus or H plus. So plugging that concentration we just found. So that equals 1.99 as my ph So remember when it comes to polyp Roddick acids or die protic acid, it's always imperative to know which form you're dealing with knowing the form will dictate which path we take in order to find our ph

Hide transcripts