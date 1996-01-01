Oxyacid Strength

So here we are asked to rank the following oxy acids in terms of increasing acidity. Alright, so what we need to do first is we need to compare the number of oxygen's found within each oxy acid. So we look at how many oxygen's we have when we subtract it by the number of hydrogen is to find out the net remaining amount of oxygen's. So we have three oxygen's here minus one hydrogen. So we have two oxygen's left Here. This would have two oxygen's -6 hydrogen. So we have four hydrogen is left Here, we have three oxygen's -2 hydrogen. We have one oxygen left. And then here we have three oxygen's -1 hydrogen. So we have two oxygen's left. Remember the more oxygen's remaining, the stronger the oxy acid, we want to do it in terms of increasing acidity. So the weakest one would be option B because that one doesn't have any oxygen remaining, then we'd have C. Because it only has one oxygen remaining A. And D have the same number of oxygen's left. Remember when the number of oxygen's left are the same. We look at electro negativity of the nonmetal to determine which one is stronger. So here we have to compare the electro negativity of nitrogen to chlorine. So nitrogen is here and chlorine is here. So remember as we go from left to right, electro negativity increases and as we go down A group, it decreases since chlorine is more to the right chlorine is more electro negative than nitrogen. Therefore clark acid here would be a stronger acid. So we'd say here, A and then D. So this would be the proper order of increasing acidity, where we're going from the weakest oxy acid to the strongest oxy acid.

