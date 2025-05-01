- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
The Equilibrium State: Videos & Practice Problems
The Equilibrium State Practice Problems
How do the forward and reverse rate constants relate to the establishment of equilibrium?
Given the reaction: 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g), with equilibrium concentrations [NO2] = 0.5 M and [N2O4] = 0.2 M, calculate the equilibrium constant K.
What does a large equilibrium constant (K >> 1) indicate about a chemical reaction?
What happens to the concentrations of reactants and products as a reaction approaches equilibrium?
In a graph showing concentration vs. time for a reaction, how can you identify the point at which equilibrium is established?
If the equilibrium constant K is less than 1, what does this imply about the reaction?
If the concentration of a reactant is increased in a system at equilibrium, what will happen to the equilibrium position?
For the reaction A + B ⇌ C + D, if K = 0.01, what can be inferred about the reaction at equilibrium?
Consider the exothermic reaction: N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g). What will happen to the equilibrium position if the temperature is increased?
For the reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g), with equilibrium concentrations [H2] = 0.1 M, [I2] = 0.1 M, and [HI] = 0.4 M, calculate the equilibrium constant K.
What does a small equilibrium constant (K << 1) indicate about a chemical reaction?
As a reaction approaches equilibrium, what happens to the rate of the forward reaction?
In a concentration vs. time graph, what indicates that equilibrium has been reached?