Which of the following is a binomial experiment?
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
- Multiple Choice37views1rank
- Multiple Choice
A sales representative makes 6 cold calls in a day. The probability of successfully making a sale on any given call is 40%. Find the probability of making a sale on all 6 calls.
- Multiple Choice
National surveys indicate that 36% of people have been in a car accident in the last 5 years. If you randomly sample 10 people, how likely is that exactly 4 have had an accident in the last 5 years?
- Multiple Choice
Based on historical weather data in a certain city, about 62% of the days are cloudy. Find the mean, standard deviation, and variance for the number of cloudy days in a 30-day month.
- Multiple Choice
A gardener plants 8 seeds, and each has a 65% probability of germinating successfully. Find the probability that less than 4 seeds germinate successfully.