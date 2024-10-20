Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a binomial experiment?
A
A clothing retailer tracks the total dollar amount of sales from 100 customers.
B
A quality control inspector checks 50 randomly selected products and records whether each one is defective or not.
C
An economist records the annual GDP growth rate (%) of 30 different countries.
D
A restaurant manager measures the time (in minutes) each customer waits for their order.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a binomial experiment: A binomial experiment is a statistical experiment that has the following properties: 1) The experiment consists of n repeated trials. 2) Each trial can result in just two possible outcomes: success or failure. 3) The probability of success, denoted by p, is the same on every trial. 4) The trials are independent; the outcome of one trial does not affect the outcome of other trials.
Analyze each scenario to determine if it fits the criteria of a binomial experiment.
For the clothing retailer scenario: The outcome is not binary (success/failure) as it tracks the total dollar amount of sales, which is a continuous variable.
For the quality control inspector scenario: This fits a binomial experiment as each product is either defective (success) or not defective (failure), and the trials are independent with a constant probability of a product being defective.
For the economist and restaurant manager scenarios: Both involve continuous measurements (GDP growth rate and waiting time), which do not fit the binary outcome requirement of a binomial experiment.
