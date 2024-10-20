Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
National surveys indicate that 36% of people have been in a car accident in the last 5 years. If you randomly sample 10 people, how likely is that exactly 4 have had an accident in the last 5 years?
A
0.0767
B
0.242
C
0.00527
D
0.00129
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of probability distribution: This problem involves a fixed number of trials (10 people), two possible outcomes (had an accident or not), and a constant probability of success (36%). This is a binomial distribution problem.
Define the parameters of the binomial distribution: The number of trials (n) is 10, the probability of success (p) is 0.36, and the number of successes (k) we are interested in is 4.
Use the binomial probability formula: The probability of exactly k successes in n trials is given by the formula: P(X = k) = C(n, k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where C(n, k) is the binomial coefficient.
Calculate the binomial coefficient: C(n, k) = n! / (k! * (n-k)!), which represents the number of ways to choose k successes from n trials.
Substitute the values into the formula: Plug in n = 10, k = 4, and p = 0.36 into the binomial probability formula to find the probability of exactly 4 people having had an accident.
