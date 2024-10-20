Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A sales representative makes 6 cold calls in a day. The probability of successfully making a sale on any given call is 40%. Find the probability of making a sale on all 6 calls.
A
4.7%
B
1.6%
C
0.61%
D
0.41%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of probability distribution involved. Since each call is independent and has the same probability of success, this is a binomial distribution problem.
Define the parameters of the binomial distribution: n = 6 (number of trials), p = 0.40 (probability of success on each trial), and k = 6 (number of successes we are interested in).
Use the binomial probability formula to calculate the probability of exactly k successes: P(X = k) = C(n, k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where C(n, k) is the binomial coefficient.
Calculate the binomial coefficient C(n, k) = n! / (k! * (n-k)!), which represents the number of ways to choose k successes from n trials.
Substitute the values into the binomial probability formula: P(X = 6) = C(6, 6) * (0.40)^6 * (0.60)^0, and simplify the expression to find the probability.
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice