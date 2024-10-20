Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Based on historical weather data in a certain city, about 62% of the days are cloudy. Find the mean, standard deviation, and variance for the number of cloudy days in a 30-day month.
A
Mean = 18.6 days; Standard deviation = 2.66 days; Variance = 7.08days2
B
Mean = 18.6 days; Standard deviation = 3.38 days; Variance = 11.4days2
C
Mean = 11.4 days; Standard deviation = 2.66 days; Variance = 7.08days2
D
Mean = 11.4 days; Standard deviation = 3.38 days; Variance = 11.4days2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of probability distribution applicable to the problem. Since we are dealing with a fixed number of trials (30 days) and each day can be either cloudy or not cloudy, this is a binomial distribution.
Determine the parameters of the binomial distribution. The number of trials (n) is 30 days, and the probability of success (p), which is a cloudy day, is 0.62.
Calculate the mean of the binomial distribution using the formula: Mean = n * p. Substitute the values to find the mean number of cloudy days in a 30-day month.
Calculate the variance of the binomial distribution using the formula: Variance = n * p * (1 - p). Substitute the values to find the variance.
Calculate the standard deviation by taking the square root of the variance. This will give you the standard deviation of the number of cloudy days in a 30-day month.
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice