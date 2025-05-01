Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
A biologist is monitoring a large bird sanctuary where a particular bird species is known to have a 70% success rate for each nesting attempt (at least one chick fledges from the nest). This season, she observes 500 independent nesting attempts across the sanctuary.
(D) What is the probability that 330 – 370 nesting attempts are successful?
A
0.98
B
0.96
C
0.02
D
0.04
