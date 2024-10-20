Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
A gardener plants 8 seeds, and each has a 65% probability of germinating successfully. Find the probability that less than 4 seeds germinate successfully.
A
0.0266
B
0.0252
C
0.1062
D
0.0084
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of probability distribution involved. Since each seed has a fixed probability of germinating, and the outcome is either germination or not, this is a binomial distribution problem.
Define the parameters of the binomial distribution: n = 8 (number of trials, i.e., seeds), p = 0.65 (probability of success, i.e., germination).
To find the probability that less than 4 seeds germinate, calculate the cumulative probability for 0, 1, 2, and 3 seeds germinating. This involves summing the probabilities of these individual events.
Use the binomial probability formula for each case: P(X = k) = C(n, k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where C(n, k) is the binomial coefficient, n is the number of trials, k is the number of successes, p is the probability of success, and (1-p) is the probability of failure.
Calculate the cumulative probability: P(X < 4) = P(X = 0) + P(X = 1) + P(X = 2) + P(X = 3). Sum these probabilities to find the total probability that less than 4 seeds germinate.
