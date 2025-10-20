9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = ln (x−√x²−1), for 1 ≤ x ≤ √2(Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
A family of exponential functions
b. Verify that the arc length of the curve y=f(x) on the interval [0, ln 2] is A(2^a-1) - 1/4a²A (2^-a - 1).
59. Area of a segment of a circle
Use two approaches to show that the area of a cap (or segment) of a circle of radius r subtended by an angle θ (see figure) is given by:
A_seg = (1/2) r² (θ - sin θ)
b. Find the area using calculus.
58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = x³/6 + 1/2x on [1,2]
Definitions of hyperbolic sine and cosine Complete the following steps to prove that when the x- and y-coordinates of a point on the hyperbola x² - y² = 1 are defined as cosh t and sinh t, respectively, where t is twice the area of the shaded region in the figure, x and y can be expressed as
x = cosh t = (eᵗ + e⁻ᵗ) / 2 and y = sinh t = (eᵗ - e⁻ᵗ) / 2.
b. In Chapter 8, the formula for the integral in part (a) is derived:
∫ √(z² − 1) dz = (z/2)√(z² − 1) − (1/2) ln|z + √(z² − 1)| + C.
Evaluate this integral on the interval [1, x], explain why the absolute value can be dropped, and combine the result with part (a) to show that:
t = ln(x + √(x² − 1)).
Area of a sector of a hyperbola: Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus
a. What is the area of R?
Probability as an integral Two points P and Q are chosen randomly, one on each of two adjacent sides of a unit square (see figure). What is the probability that the area of the triangle formed by the sides of the square and the line segment PQ is less than one-fourth the area of the square? Begin by showing that x and y must satisfy xy < 1/2 in order for the area condition to be met. Then argue that the required probability is: 1/2 + ∫[1/2 to 1] (dx / 2x) and evaluate the integral.
A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.
a. Show that a satisfies the equation cosh 50/a − 1 = 10/a.