Definitions of hyperbolic sine and cosine Complete the following steps to prove that when the x- and y-coordinates of a point on the hyperbola x² - y² = 1 are defined as cosh t and sinh t, respectively, where t is twice the area of the shaded region in the figure, x and y can be expressed as

x = cosh t = (eᵗ + e⁻ᵗ) / 2 and y = sinh t = (eᵗ - e⁻ᵗ) / 2.









b. In Chapter 8, the formula for the integral in part (a) is derived:

∫ √(z² − 1) dz = (z/2)√(z² − 1) − (1/2) ln|z + √(z² − 1)| + C.

Evaluate this integral on the interval [1, x], explain why the absolute value can be dropped, and combine the result with part (a) to show that:

t = ln(x + √(x² − 1)).