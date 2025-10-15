A family of exponential functions
b. Verify that the arc length of the curve y=f(x) on the interval [0, ln 2] is A(2^a-1) - 1/4a²A (2^-a - 1).
59. Area of a segment of a circle
Use two approaches to show that the area of a cap (or segment) of a circle of radius r subtended by an angle θ (see figure) is given by:
A_seg = (1/2) r² (θ - sin θ)
b. Find the area using calculus.
58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = x³/6 + 1/2x on [1,2]
The ellipse and the parabola: Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the ellipse x²/2 + y² = 1 and the parabola y = x²/√2
a. Find the area of R
Area of a sector of a hyperbola: Consider the region R bounded by the right branch of the hyperbola x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 and the vertical line through the right focus
a. What is the area of R?
Probability as an integral Two points P and Q are chosen randomly, one on each of two adjacent sides of a unit square (see figure). What is the probability that the area of the triangle formed by the sides of the square and the line segment PQ is less than one-fourth the area of the square? Begin by showing that x and y must satisfy xy < 1/2 in order for the area condition to be met. Then argue that the required probability is: 1/2 + ∫[1/2 to 1] (dx / 2x) and evaluate the integral.
A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.
a. Show that a satisfies the equation cosh 50/a − 1 = 10/a.