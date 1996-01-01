11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)cos(1 / k⁹)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)cos(1 / k⁹)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)5¹⁻²ᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (kᵏ + 3)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)tan⁻¹(1 / √k)
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
g.The series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (k² / (k² + 1)) converges.
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)2ᵏ / eᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (eᵏ kᵏ)