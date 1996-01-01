11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(⁵√k) / ⁵√(k⁷ + 1)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(⁵√k) / ⁵√(k⁷ + 1)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(7ᵏ + 11ᵏ) / 11ᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)sin(1 / k⁹)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)cos(1 / k⁹)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (kᵏ + 3)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)tan⁻¹(1 / √k)
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)tanh(k)