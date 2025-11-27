77. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 3) (x - 3) / (x² - 3) = lim (x → 3) 1 / (2x) = 1/6
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
77. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 3) (x - 3) / (x² - 3) = lim (x → 3) 1 / (2x) = 1/6
78. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 0) (x² - 2x) / (x² - sin x) = lim (x → 0) (2x - 2) / (2x - cos x) = lim (x → 0) 2 / (2 + sin x) = 2 / (2 + 0) = 1
L’Hôpital’s Rule
Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.
105. lim(x→∞) x arctan(2/x)
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x - 2ln(x)