91. [Technology Exercise] 91. The continuous extension of to (sin x)^x to [0, π]
b. Verify your conclusion in part (a) by finding lim(x→0⁺)f(x) with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
91. [Technology Exercise] 91. The continuous extension of to (sin x)^x to [0, π]
b. Verify your conclusion in part (a) by finding lim(x→0⁺)f(x) with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
L’Hôpital’s Rule
Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.
105. lim(x→∞) x arctan(2/x)
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x - 2ln(x)
19. Show that e^x grows faster as x→∞ than x^n for any positive integer n, even x^1,000,000. (Hint: What is the nth derivative of x^n?)
L’Hôpital’s Rule
Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.
108. lim(x→∞)(e^x arctan(e^x))/(e^(2x)+x)
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. x-3