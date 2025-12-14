78. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 0) (x² - 2x) / (x² - sin x) = lim (x → 0) (2x - 2) / (2x - cos x) = lim (x → 0) 2 / (2 + sin x) = 2 / (2 + 0) = 1
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
78. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 0) (x² - 2x) / (x² - sin x) = lim (x → 0) (2x - 2) / (2x - cos x) = lim (x → 0) 2 / (2 + sin x) = 2 / (2 + 0) = 1
91. [Technology Exercise] 91. The continuous extension of to (sin x)^x to [0, π]
b. Verify your conclusion in part (a) by finding lim(x→0⁺)f(x) with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x - 2ln(x)
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
g. ln(ln x)