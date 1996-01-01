Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=4x+4, y=6x+6, and x=4
The region bounded by y=e^x, y=e^−2x, and x=ln 4
The region bounded by y=2 / 1 + x^2 and y=1
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = ln x,y = 1, and x = 1
The region in the first quadrant bounded by y = x/6 and y = 1−|x/2−1|
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
a. Write a single integral that gives the area of R.
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
42. Find the length of the curve y = x^(3/2) + 8 on the interval from 0 to 2.