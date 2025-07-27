Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
(Hint: Find the intersection point by inspection.)
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=4x+4, y=6x+6, and x=4
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2 / 1 + x^2 and y=1
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
42. Find the length of the curve y = x^(3/2) + 8 on the interval from 0 to 2.
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2−|x|and y=x^2
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=|x−3|and y=x/2