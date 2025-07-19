Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Textbook Question
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2 / 1 + x^2 and y=1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the region to be analyzed. The region is bounded by the curves y = 2 / (1 + x^2) and y = 1. To find the area, we need to determine the points of intersection between these two curves by solving the equation 2 / (1 + x^2) = 1.
Step 2: Solve the equation 2 / (1 + x^2) = 1 to find the x-values where the curves intersect. Multiply through by (1 + x^2) to eliminate the denominator, resulting in 2 = 1 + x^2. Rearrange to find x^2 = 1, and solve for x to get x = ±1.
Step 3: Set up the integral to calculate the area. The area is given by the integral of the difference between the upper curve (y = 2 / (1 + x^2)) and the lower curve (y = 1) over the interval [−1, 1]. The integral expression is: ∫[−1, 1] [(2 / (1 + x^2)) − 1] dx.
Step 4: Break the integral into simpler parts. Rewrite the integral as ∫[−1, 1] (2 / (1 + x^2)) dx − ∫[−1, 1] 1 dx. The first term involves the integral of 2 / (1 + x^2), which is a standard integral, and the second term is the integral of a constant.
Step 5: Evaluate each integral separately. The integral of 2 / (1 + x^2) dx is 2 arctan(x), and the integral of 1 dx is x. Combine these results and evaluate them at the bounds x = −1 and x = 1 to find the total area.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definite Integrals
Definite integrals are used to calculate the area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. In this context, the area between the curves y = 2 / (1 + x^2) and y = 1 can be found by integrating the difference of these functions over the interval where they intersect.
Finding Points of Intersection
To determine the area between two curves, it is essential to find their points of intersection. This involves setting the equations equal to each other and solving for x, which provides the limits of integration necessary for calculating the area.
Area Between Curves
The area between two curves is calculated by integrating the upper function minus the lower function over the interval defined by their points of intersection. This method allows for the accurate determination of the enclosed area, which is crucial for solving the given problem.
Related Practice
5
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
(Hint: Find the intersection point by inspection.)
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=4x+4, y=6x+6, and x=4
5
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = ln x,y = 1, and x = 1
4
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
42. Find the length of the curve y = x^(3/2) + 8 on the interval from 0 to 2.
5
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2−|x|and y=x^2
5
