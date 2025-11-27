10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = ln(3 sin² 4x)
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = ln(3 sin² 4x)
Derivative of ln|x| Differentiate ln x, for x > 0, and differentiate ln(−x), for x < 0, to conclude that d/dx (ln|x|) = 1/x
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
59. y = √(t/(t+1))
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
79. y = θ sin(log₇ θ)
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
65. y = (cos θ)^(√2)
"In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
67. y = 7^(sec θ) ln 7"
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
69. y = 2^(sin 3t)