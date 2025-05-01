Given , where and , use the chain rule to find the partial derivatives and .
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
Given , where and , use the chain rule to find the partial derivatives and .
b. Slopes on a tangent curve What is the smallest value the slope of the curve can ever have on the interval −2 < x < 2? Give reasons for your answer.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = csc ex
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan(xe^x)
Find the derivative of the function.
Find the derivative of the function.
Find the derivative of the function.
Find the derivative of the function.
Find the derivative of the function.
Find the derivative of the function.
Find the derivative of the function.
Find the derivative of the function.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sec(3x+1)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan ex