In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
59. y = √(t/(t+1))
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
79. y = θ sin(log₇ θ)
83. y = 3^(log₂ t)
65. y = (cos θ)^(√2)
69. y = 2^(sin 3t)
71. y = log₂(5θ)