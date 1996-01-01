Find the term of the geometric sequence in which and .
Write a formula for the general or nth term of the geometric sequence where a7=1458 and r=−3.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e.The sequence aₙ = n² / (n² + 1) converge.
Suppose the sequence { aₙ} is defined by the recurrence relation a₍ₙ₊₁₎ = n · aₙ , for n=1, 2, 3 ...., where a₁ = 1. Write out the first five terms of the sequence.
The terms of a sequence of partial sums are defined by Sₙ = ∑ⁿₖ₌₁ k² , for n=1, 2, 3, .....Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence.
Given the series ∑∞ₖ₌₁ k, evaluate the first four terms of its sequence of partial sums Sₙ = ∑ⁿₖ₌₁ k.
