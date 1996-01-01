Find the general formula for the arithmetic sequence below. Without using a recursive formula, calculate the term.
Table of contents
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
41
views
Multiple Choice
Write a formula for the general or nth term of the geometric sequence where a7=1458 and r=−3.
37
views
Textbook Question
Suppose the sequence { aₙ} is defined by the explicit formula aₙ = 1/n, for n=1, 2, 3, .....Write out the first five terms of the sequence.
1
views
Textbook Question
Suppose the sequence { aₙ} is defined by the recurrence relation a₍ₙ₊₁₎ = n · aₙ , for n=1, 2, 3 ...., where a₁ = 1. Write out the first five terms of the sequence.
1
views