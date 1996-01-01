13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{ⁿ√(e³ⁿ⁺⁴)}
Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
{n¹⁰ / ln20n}
Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
aₙ = (6ⁿ + 3ⁿ) / (6ⁿ + n¹⁰⁰)
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = (–1)ⁿ (3n³ + 4n) / (6n³ + 5)