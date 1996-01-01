55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(75n⁻¹ / 99ⁿ) + (5ⁿsinn / 8ⁿ)}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{√(n² + 1) − n}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(1 + (2 / n))ⁿ}
Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
{n¹⁰ / ln20n}
Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
{n¹⁰⁰⁰ / 2ⁿ}
Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
aₙ = (6ⁿ + 3ⁿ) / (6ⁿ + n¹⁰⁰)