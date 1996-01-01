13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(1 + (2 / n))ⁿ}
{(1 + (2 / n))ⁿ}
{ⁿ√(e³ⁿ⁺⁴)}
Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
{n¹⁰ / ln20n}
{n¹⁰⁰⁰ / 2ⁿ}
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a.If limₙ→∞aₙ = 1 and limₙ→∞bₙ = 3, then limₙ→∞(bₙ / aₙ) = 3.
{√((1 + 1 / 2n)ⁿ)}
{(1 / n)¹⁄ⁿ}