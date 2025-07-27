Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = 2t ― 2 and consider the two area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt .
(a) Evaluate A (2) and A (3). Then use geometry to find an expression for A (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 1 .
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
(Hint: Find the intersection point by inspection.)
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=4x+4, y=6x+6, and x=4
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2 / 1 + x^2 and y=1
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = ln x,y = 1, and x = 1