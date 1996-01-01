Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
(Hint: Find the intersection point by inspection.)
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=4x+4, y=6x+6, and x=4
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=e^x, y=e^−2x, and x=ln 4
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2 / 1 + x^2 and y=1
