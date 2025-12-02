In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
25. y = ln(ln(x))
25. y = ln(ln(x))
27. y = θ(sin(lnθ) + cos(lnθ))
29. y = ln(1/(x√(x+1)))
33. y = ln(sec(lnθ))
y = e^(-5x)
y = e^(5-7x)
y = xe^x-e^x