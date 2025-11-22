In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
18. y = t√(ln t)
18. y = t√(ln t)
23. y = ln(x)/(1+ln(x))
25. y = ln(ln(x))
27. y = θ(sin(lnθ) + cos(lnθ))
33. y = ln(sec(lnθ))
35. y = ln((x²+1)^5/√(1-x))
y = e^(-5x)