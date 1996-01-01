7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
51. ∫ x²/√(4 + x²) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
51. ∫ x²/√(4 + x²) dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
11. ∫ t · e⁶ᵗ dt
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
17. ∫ x · 3x dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
20. ∫ sin⁻¹(x) dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
14. ∫ s · e⁻²ˢ ds
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
26. ∫ t³ sin(t) dt