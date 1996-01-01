9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
20. ∫ sin⁻¹(x) dx
14. ∫ s · e⁻²ˢ ds
23. ∫ x² sin(2x) dx
Use a substitution to reduce the following integrals to ∫ ln u du. Then evaluate using the formula for ∫ ln x dx.
7. ∫ (sec²x) · ln(tan x + 2) dx
29. ∫ e⁻ˣ sin(4x) dx