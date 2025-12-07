Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
−π csc (πx/2) cot (πx/2)
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
−π csc (πx/2) cot (πx/2)
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
4 sec 3x tan 3x
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.
∫(3x + 5)⁻² dx = −(3x + 5)⁻¹/3 + C
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.
∫csc²((x − 1)/3)dx = −3cot((x − 1)/3) + C
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = sec³θ / 3 + C
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = (1/2) sec²θ + C
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫3(2x + 1)² dx = (2x + 1)³ + C