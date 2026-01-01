Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.
∫(3x + 5)⁻² dx = −(3x + 5)⁻¹/3 + C
∫(3x + 5)⁻² dx = −(3x + 5)⁻¹/3 + C
∫csc²((x − 1)/3)dx = −3cot((x − 1)/3) + C
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫xsinx dx = -x cos x + C
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = sec³θ / 3 + C
∫3(2x + 1)² dx = (2x + 1)³ + C
∫√(2x + 1) dx = √(x² + x +C)
Right, or wrong? Give a brief reason why.
∫−15(x + 3)² / (x − 2)⁴ dx = ((x + 3)/(x − 2))³ + C