Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.
∫csc²((x − 1)/3)dx = −3cot((x − 1)/3) + C
∫csc²((x − 1)/3)dx = −3cot((x − 1)/3) + C
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫xsinx dx = -x cos x + C
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = sec³θ / 3 + C
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = (1/2) sec²θ + C
∫√(2x + 1) dx = √(x² + x +C)
Right, or wrong? Give a brief reason why.
∫−15(x + 3)² / (x − 2)⁴ dx = ((x + 3)/(x − 2))³ + C
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
−πsin πx