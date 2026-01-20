Volumes
Volume of a solid sphere hole A round hole of radius √3 ft is bored through the center of a solid sphere of radius 2 ft. Find the volume of material removed from the sphere.
Volumes
Volume of a solid sphere hole A round hole of radius √3 ft is bored through the center of a solid sphere of radius 2 ft. Find the volume of material removed from the sphere.
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Find, to two decimal places, the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 35 and 36 about the x-axis.
y = sin x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Find, to two decimal places, the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 35 and 36 about the x-axis.
y = x²/4, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
Finding volume
The region in the first quadrant that is enclosed by the x-axis and the curve y = 3x√(1 − x) is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
_____
y = √2x + 1 , 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 ; x-axis"
Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
_______
y = √4y ― y² , 1 ≤ y ≤ 2 ; y-axis