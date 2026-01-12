Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the parabola y² = 4x and the line y = x about
b. the y-axis
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the curve y = sin x and the lines x = 0, x = π and y = 2 about the line y = 2.
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region between the x-axis and curve y = x² ―2x about
b. the line y = ―1
Finding volume
The region in the first quadrant that is enclosed by the x-axis and the curve y = 3x√(1 − x) is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
y = √2x + 1 , 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 ; x-axis"
Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
y = √4y ― y² , 1 ≤ y ≤ 2 ; y-axis