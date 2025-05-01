Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the function g defined on the closed interval [-4, 8]?
A
The domain of g includes all real numbers between -4 and 8, including -4 and 8.
B
The function g is defined for all real numbers.
C
The domain of g includes all real numbers except -4 and 8.
D
The function g is only defined at the endpoints -4 and 8.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the domain of a function. The domain of a function is the set of all input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For a function defined on a closed interval, the domain includes all values within that interval, including the endpoints.
Step 2: Analyze the given interval [-4, 8]. A closed interval means that the function is defined for all real numbers between -4 and 8, including the endpoints -4 and 8.
Step 3: Evaluate the options provided. The first option states that the domain of g includes all real numbers between -4 and 8, including -4 and 8. This aligns with the definition of a closed interval.
Step 4: Consider the other options. The second option states that the function g is defined for all real numbers, which is incorrect because the function is specifically defined on the interval [-4, 8]. The third option excludes -4 and 8, which contradicts the definition of a closed interval. The fourth option states that the function is only defined at the endpoints, which is also incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is the first option: 'The domain of g includes all real numbers between -4 and 8, including -4 and 8.' This matches the definition of a function defined on a closed interval.
