Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the triple integral over the region E, where E lies above the cone z = r/3 and below the sphere z^2 + r^2 = 1, of the function y^2 z^2 \, dV. Which of the following is the correct value of the integral?
A
0
B
pi / 12
C
pi / 18
D
pi / 36
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the region E is bounded by two surfaces: the cone z = r/3 and the sphere z^2 + r^2 = 1. The integral is given in cylindrical coordinates, where r is the radial distance, θ is the angular coordinate, and z is the vertical coordinate.
Step 2: Convert the function y^2 z^2 into cylindrical coordinates. Recall that y = r sin(θ) in cylindrical coordinates. Thus, y^2 becomes r^2 sin^2(θ), and the function becomes r^2 sin^2(θ) z^2.
Step 3: Set up the limits of integration for the region E. The cone z = r/3 gives the lower bound for z, and the sphere z^2 + r^2 = 1 gives the upper bound for z. For r, the sphere's equation implies r ranges from 0 to 1. For θ, the full rotation around the z-axis means θ ranges from 0 to 2π.
Step 4: Write the triple integral in cylindrical coordinates. The volume element dV in cylindrical coordinates is r dr dθ dz. The integral becomes: ∫(θ=0 to 2π) ∫(r=0 to 1) ∫(z=r/3 to sqrt(1 - r^2)) r^3 sin^2(θ) z^2 dz dr dθ.
Step 5: Evaluate the integral step by step. First, integrate with respect to z, keeping r and θ constant. Then, integrate with respect to r, and finally integrate with respect to θ. Use trigonometric identities and symmetry properties of sin^2(θ) to simplify the angular integral.
