Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct definition of a function in calculus?
A
A relation that assigns to each element in the codomain exactly one element in the domain.
B
A process that matches every element in the domain to at least two elements in the codomain.
C
A relation that assigns to each element in the domain exactly one element in the codomain.
D
A relation where every element in the codomain is paired with at least one element in the domain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the definition of a function in calculus. A function is a relation between two sets, typically called the domain and codomain, where each element in the domain is assigned exactly one element in the codomain.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct definition must align with the principle that every element in the domain has a unique corresponding element in the codomain.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the option stating 'a process that matches every element in the domain to at least two elements in the codomain' contradicts the definition of a function, as it violates the rule of uniqueness.
Step 4: Verify the correct option. The statement 'a relation that assigns to each element in the domain exactly one element in the codomain' matches the formal definition of a function in calculus.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that adheres to the definition of a function, ensuring clarity and understanding of the concept.
