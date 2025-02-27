{Use of Tech} Spring runoff The f​​low of a small stream is monitored for 90 days between May 1 and August 1. The total water that flows past a gauging station is given by v(t) = <matrix 2x2> where V is measured in cubic feet and t is measured in days, with t=0 corresponding to May 1.

c. Describe the flow of the stream over the 3-month period. Specifically, when is the flow rate a maximum?