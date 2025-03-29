Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local extrema. To find them, differentiate the function with respect to x, set the derivative equal to zero, and solve for x. Additionally, check where the derivative does not exist, as these points may also indicate critical points. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

First Derivative Test The First Derivative Test helps determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign of the derivative before and after the critical point, one can infer the behavior of the function. If the derivative changes from positive to negative, the point is a local maximum; if it changes from negative to positive, it's a local minimum. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema