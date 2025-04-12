Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extreme Values Extreme values of a function refer to the maximum and minimum values that the function can attain. These can be absolute (global) extremes, which are the highest or lowest values over the entire domain, or local (relative) extremes, which are the highest or lowest values within a specific interval. Identifying these values involves analyzing the function's behavior and its critical points. Recommended video: 06:37 06:37 Average Value of a Function

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local extreme values. To find them, take the derivative of the function, set it equal to zero, and solve for the variable. Additionally, check where the derivative does not exist, as these points may also indicate extremes. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points