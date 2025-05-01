Step 1: Recall the formula for the arc length of a curve y = f(x) from x = a to x = b. The formula is given by: \( L = \int_a^b \sqrt{1 + \left( \frac{dy}{dx} \right)^2} \, dx \). Here, we need to compute the derivative \( \frac{dy}{dx} \) for the given function y = x - x^2 + \sin^{-1} x.