Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Multiple Choice
Given that d(t) is a known function and d is a specific value, which of the following procedures will find the time t at which d(t) = d?
A
Find the limit of d(t) as t approaches infinity.
B
Integrate d(t) from 0 to t and set the result equal to d.
C
Differentiate d(t) and set the derivative equal to d.
D
Solve the equation d(t) = d for t.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We are tasked with finding the time t at which the function d(t) equals a specific value d. This means we need to solve the equation d(t) = d for t.
Step 1: Recognize that solving d(t) = d involves finding the value(s) of t where the function d(t) intersects the horizontal line y = d.
Step 2: Rearrange the equation d(t) = d, if necessary, to isolate t. This may involve algebraic manipulation or applying inverse functions, depending on the form of d(t).
Step 3: Check the other options provided in the problem. For example, finding the limit of d(t) as t approaches infinity, integrating d(t), or differentiating d(t) are not relevant to solving for t in this context. These operations serve different purposes in calculus.
Step 4: Once the equation d(t) = d is solved for t, verify the solution by substituting the value(s) of t back into the original equation to ensure that d(t) equals d.
Related Videos
