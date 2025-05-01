Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
Given the graph of a function f(x, y), at the point (a, b), the surface is increasing as x increases and decreasing as y increases. Which of the following correctly describes the signs of the partial derivatives f_x(a, b) and f_y(a, b)?
f_x(a, b) < 0, f_y(a, b) > 0
f_x(a, b) > 0, f_y(a, b) > 0
f_x(a, b) < 0, f_y(a, b) < 0
f_x(a, b) > 0, f_y(a, b) < 0
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks about the signs of the partial derivatives f_x(a, b) and f_y(a, b) at the point (a, b) based on the behavior of the surface. Specifically, the surface increases as x increases and decreases as y increases.
Step 2: Recall the meaning of partial derivatives. The partial derivative f_x(a, b) represents the rate of change of the function f with respect to x at the point (a, b), while keeping y constant. Similarly, f_y(a, b) represents the rate of change of f with respect to y at the point (a, b), while keeping x constant.
Step 3: Analyze the behavior of the surface. Since the surface is increasing as x increases, this implies that f_x(a, b) > 0 because the function is growing in the positive x-direction. Conversely, since the surface is decreasing as y increases, this implies that f_y(a, b) < 0 because the function is decreasing in the positive y-direction.
Step 4: Match the signs of the partial derivatives to the given options. Based on the analysis, the correct description of the signs is f_x(a, b) > 0 and f_y(a, b) < 0.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option stating f_x(a, b) > 0 and f_y(a, b) < 0, as this matches the behavior of the surface described in the problem.
